After weeks of rumours, Katy Perry has been confirmed as this year’s AFL Grand Final headliner.

The US pop superstar will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment on Saturday, September 28th.

“I’m so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year’s Toyota AFL Grand Final. See you in September Oi Oi Oi!” Perry shared in a statement.

Perry has previous at major sporting events like the Grand Final, performing at the 2015 NFL Super Bowl XLIX and 2020 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the AFL is thrilled to have her perform at the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.

“Katy Perry is an international music icon who has been entertaining fans with her chart-topping hits for many years, so the AFL is delighted to have her join us at the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final in what will be a spectacular Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment performance,” Rogers said.

The MCG is set to 'Roar' with pop superstar Katy Perry headlining the @Telstra Entertainment at the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final 🎤 Find out more: https://t.co/THZrSpr1PM pic.twitter.com/pXoHA8rncX — AFL (@AFL) July 24, 2024

Perry will follow KISS (2023) and Robbie Williams (2022) in headlining the Grand Final.

Footy fans will get to see Perry’s latest musical transformation up close. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer is currently reinventing herself in the style of an alt-pop star in the mould of Charli XCX.

Perry will release her first album under the new sonic direction, 143, in September, the follow-up to her 2020 album Smile.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Perry said of her album in a statement.

Capitol Records, who will release the album, added in a statement that 143 is “jam-packed with the kind of empowering and provocative pop anthems fans have come to love, 143 is an album with a lot of heart – and a lot of BPM.”

As Rolling Stone previously reported, 143 reconnects Perry with several producers she’s worked with the past, including Stargate (“Firework”), Max Martin and Dr. Luke (the production duo behind “I Kissed a Girl”, “Teenage Dream”, “California Gurls”, and “E.T.”), as well as some new collaborators.