In a pop era full of conflicts, Charli XCX and Lorde have shown a new way forward, proving any feud can be resolved through music.

During Charli XCX’s buzzed-about Brat album season, she released a remix featureing New Zealand’s Lorde, where the two singers addressed their rumoured beef.

“People say we’re alike / They say we’ve got the same hair,” Charli sings on the club-facing track. “Can’t tell if you wanna see me / Falling over and failing.”

Lorde then joins in with a heartfelt verse, surprised by Charli’s feelings and sharing her own struggles: “I’ve been at war with my body / I tried to starve myself thinner / I was trapped in the hatred / And your life seemed so awesome.”

The track was named Best New Track by Pitchfork and received praise from critics as one of the most powerful pop moments of this or any other year.

To celebrate the ‘feuding’ pair making up, we’ve rounded up four other infamous beefs that could be solved (maybe) with a heart-to-heart on record.

Liam and Noel Gallagher

Amid fresh Oasis reunion claims, now would be as good a time as any for the Gallagher brothers to resolve their decades-long feud.

UK tabloid The Daily Mirror reported that unnamed sources said three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium were reserved for Oasis reunion shows this summer, but they didn’t happen. In February, Liam Gallagher told MOJO that Noel Gallagher turned down an offer for an Oasis reunion and tour.

“My people called Noel’s management team,” Liam told the publication. “We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing — because we got offered it — and he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down.”

On Sunday morning, a fan asked Liam on X if an Oasis reunion was “actually happening,” to which he responded: “Nobody’s told me, maybe [they’re] getting a new singer like the dude out of Queen [Adam Lambert].”

The next day, another fan asked Liam about the three nights at Wembley. “What you asking me for? I know nothing,” Liam wrote back. Bring Britpop back, boys!

Drake and Kendrick Lamar

After weeks of enthralling rap fans and benefiting record labels, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is over, at least for now. Kendrick emerged victorious, climbing up the charts while Drake’s spins decreased, his ego taking a huge hit.

The diss tracks were brutal, fueled by years of animosity, heated accusations, and disinformation. Drake dropped “Taylor Made Freestyle” featuring AI-generated verses from Tupac and Snoop Dogg, following his official release “Push Ups”.

Lamar fired back with “Euphoria”, spitting lines like “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress.” His hit “Not Like Us”, where he frequently refers to Drake as a paedophile, became the #1 song in America.

Though things have cooled down for now, more shots will likely be thrown in the future. Could they resolve this beef on tape once and for all? It would be the biggest collaboration in rap in recent memory.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

The intense rivalry between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B paved the way for the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. This high-profile beef began in 2017 with the success of “Bodak Yellow” and escalated through their “Motorsport” collaboration, leading to public clashes and even a physical fight at the 2018 New York Fashion Week.

Nicki and Cardi’s beef flared up again in 2023 with involvement from their husbands and social media jabs. If they ever collaborated, it would send fans and media into a frenzy.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift

One of the biggest feuds of the entire century has spanned 15 years, involving two major stars. (Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, once married to West, has also been part of the drama.) It all began at the infamous MTV Video Music Awards and since then, there have been leaked tapes, diss tracks, and alleged illegally recorded phone calls.

The story gained more attention as fans dissected Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, released in April. One track, “thanK you aIMee”, appeared to reference the feud, depicting Kardashian as a high school bully.

This is bad blood that doesn’t seem likely to ever be resolved, but never say never. We’ve seen what Aaron Dessner can bring to Swift’s music, but what about some Ye beats?