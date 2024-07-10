Katy Perry is set to headline the 2024 AFL Grand Final.

As reported by The Herald Sun, the deal to bring the pop icon to the footy showpiece event is close to being finalised. It would be Perry’s second time at the MCG in just four years after she starred at the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup Final.

According to estimates, Perry’s Grand Final appearance will cost around an eye-watering $5 million.

Perry would follow KISS (2023) and Robbie Williams (2022) in headlining the Grand Final.

Confirmation is expected in the coming weeks.

“In recent years the Toyota AFL Grand Final headline performances have been world class and we are excited to deliver another spectacular show ahead of the biggest game of the season,” AFL spokesman Jay Allen told The Herald Sun.

“We will be in a position to make an announcement on this year’s Telstra pre-game entertainment shortly.”

If confirmed, footy fans will get to see Perry’s musical transformation up close. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer is currently reinventing herself in the style of an alt-pop star in the mould of Charli XCX.

Perry will release her first album under the new sonic direction, 143, in September, the follow-up to her 2020 album Smile.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Perry said of her album in a statement.

Capitol Records, who will release the album, added in a statement that 143 is “jam-packed with the kind of empowering and provocative pop anthems fans have come to love, 143 is an album with a lot of heart – and a lot of BPM.”

As Rolling Stone previously reported, 143 reconnects Perry with several producers she’s worked with the past, including Stargate (“Firework”), Max Martin and Dr. Luke (the production duo behind “I Kissed a Girl”, “Teenage Dream”, “California Gurls”, and “E.T.”), as well as some new collaborators.