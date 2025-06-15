Pop superstar Katy Perry treated fans to an open bar at Melbourne’s Poof Doof nightclub early Sunday morning.

Perry appeared at the popular LGBTQIA+ venue just hours after performing the final of four sold-out shows on her ‘Lifetimes Tour’ at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night.

Footage shared to social media shows Perry telling the crowd: “You guys raised me. I thank you and I love you, you are my chosen family.”

“Because you are my chosen family, a mother must provide for her children,” she added. “So as a provider, I would like to open the bar for one hour. The drinks are on me, baby!” The club erupted as the DJ cued her hit single “Firework”.

Pop superstar Katy Perry made a surprise appearance at @ChasersNightclub during the iconic @PoofDoof — and shouted the bar for an hour! "Drinks on me," she told the crowd, sending the room into a frenzy.

Perry made her affection for her Australian fanbase evident during her first Melbourne show, saying: “I’m obsessed with you, Australia. You know that, right?

“There’s something in your water, something that keeps you so grounded and so chill. You understand that life is a game and you don’t have to be so friggin’ serious about everything.

“You guys get it. You get it, Australia.”

The nightclub appearance follows an incident at her Sydney show last Monday, when a fan was arrested after allegedly jumping on stage at Qudos Bank Arena.

A spokesperson for the NSW Police Force confirmed to Rolling Stone AU/NZ that a man was detained by security and arrested by police before being taken to Auburn Police Station. He was charged with obstruction of a person in the performance of work or duties, and with unlawful entry onto “inclosed lands,” which constitutes trespassing.

Perry’s tour continues at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on June 17th and 18th, followed by Perth’s R&C Arena on June 22nd and 23rd. She’ll wrap up the Australian leg with four shows at Adelaide Entertainment Centre from June 26th–30th.