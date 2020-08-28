It’s been nearly thirty years since we had the privilege of sinking our teeth into a most excellent Bill & Ted adventure. Now, our favourite knuckleheads are back and as excellent as ever in Bill & Ted Face The Music.

Without giving too much away, the new film will see Bill and Ted, now middle-aged former rockers, visited by a guest from the future who wants them that they have just 78 minutes to create a song that will save the world from annihilation. Together, the pair round up the greatest musicians throughout history, from Jimi Hendrix to Mozart, to help save the universe.

In a recent interview with Variety, actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves delved into how they found the inspiration to create the perfect song.

“We never intended to make a third,” Winter revealed. “We never felt the world particularly needed a third, but when we were pitched this idea by [co-writers] Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon some years ago, we really did love the idea. It really made us laugh, and it warmed our hearts.”

When it comes to creating the world-saving song, the troupe turned to The Beatles for wisdom. Keanu Reeves reveals: “Dean Parisot comes from a musical background, and I knew that we were in good hands with that. I guess I could speak about this, but we didn’t have the song when we were filming, so Dean played “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” by the Beatles because for Dean, it was like, “I know 113 beats per minute would be good, and ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ has a hundred and it’s a feel-good song.”

He continued, “For nights, we would just be listening and rock out to “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” It’s amazing how you can listen to that song a whole bunch and not get tired of it.”

Check out ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ by The Beatles:

Last week, the full Bill & Ted Face The Music soundtrack was released, and boy is it a succulent feast. Featuring a brand new cut from Weezer, ‘Beginning of the End [Wyld Stallyns Edit]’.

Big Black Delta – ‘Lost in Time’ Alec Wigdahl – ‘Big Red Balloon’ Weezer – ‘Beginning of the End [Wyld Stallyns Edit]’ Cold War Kids – ‘Story of Our Lives’ Mastodon – ‘Rufus Lives’ Big Black Delta – ‘Circuits of Time’ POORSTACY – ‘Darkest Night’ Lamb Of God – ‘The Death of Us’ FIDLAR – ‘Breaker’ Culture Wars – ‘Leave Me Alone’ Blame My Youth – ‘Right Where You Belong’ Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – ‘Face the Music’ Wyld Stallyns – ‘That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1’

Check out ‘Beginning of the End [Wyld Stallyns Edit]’ for the Bill & Ted Face The Music Soundtrack: