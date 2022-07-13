Kehlani has gone viral for a very strange reason after a conservative influencer confronted them in a Starbucks drive-thru of all places.

Christian Walker, a well-known conservative on social media, posted a video clip of his encounter with the Grammy nominee on Wednesday, July 13th.

“This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight. I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones,” he captioned the post.

In the video, Walker can be seen approaching Kehlani’s car to unleash a tirade. “Everyone’s entitled to an opinion — you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a–hole,” he yelled.

“Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me … You’re the a–hole. Get your drink and go.”

Not that Kehlani seemed too bothered by the confrontation, calmly sitting in their car and chuckling at Walker’s outburst. Fans were quick to blast Walker for even approaching the singer’s car, with one writing, “Kehlani looking radiant and unbothered while Christian Walker is pressed and distressed.”

After the incident, Kehlani took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot from the video with the caption “a taurus”, while they reposted a 2016 tweet from Walker in which he gushed, “i love kehlani soo much.”

Nor is Kehlani a performer that “everyone’s forgotten about.” They released their third studio album, Blue Water Road, in April, with the album reaching number 13 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Kehlani is set to perform the album around Australia and New Zealand next year on the Blue Water Road Trip Tour.

