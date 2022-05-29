Grammy Award nominee Kehlani has announced their ‘Blue Water Road Trip Tour’ is coming to Australia and New Zealand next year.

The singer-songwriter will begin their tour in Auckland on Friday, January 20th 2023, before visiting Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth throughout the same month (see full dates below). A Brisbane date is also in the works and is expected to be announced soon.

Presale for My Live Nation members opens on Wednesday, June 1st at 11am local time until Friday, June 3rd at 8am local time. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 3rd at 9am local time. For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Kehlani is taking to the road to celebrate the release of their most recent album, the highly anticipated Blue Water Road. Released last month, their third studio album reached number 13 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Blue Water Road followed their huge second album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 and appeared on many year-end lists in 2020, including lists by Billboard, The Guardian, and Esquire.

Before those albums, Kehlani garnered a pair of Grammy nominations: one for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2016 for their mixtape You Should Be Here, and one for Best R&B Performance for the single ‘Distraction’ two years later.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kehlani ‘Blue Water Road Trip Tour’ Australia and New Zealand

My Live Nation presale begins Wednesday, June 1st (11am local time) until Friday, June 3rd (8am local time)

General ticket sale begins Friday, June 3rd (9am local time)

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Friday, January 20th 2023

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, January 25th 2023

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Friday, January 27th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, January 29th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, January 31st

Metro City, Perth, WA