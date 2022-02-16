The fan base for Euphoria is growing at a meteoric pace, doubling its viewership in season two, largely credited to the social-media buzz surrounding the series.

And, it seems as though the show can count Grammy-nominated singer Kehlani among its fans after the musician spotted a number of tiny posters of them blue tacked to Cassie’s bedroom wall. The posters include the album covers for While We Wait and SweetSexySavage.

If you’re familiar with the show, and have watched the six episodes from season 2 that are out at the moment, you’ll know that Cassie is on a downwards spiral, having regular breakdowns and has been doing a lot of hysterical crying. Kelani honed in on this by posting a screenshot of the poster in Cassie’s room, alongside a funny caption.

“Cassie…you got my posters on yo wall girl… THIS WHAT U BEEN LEARNING FROM MY MUSIC? Aw hell. Heal girl HEAL!” She wrote.

The esteemed singer added another post reading, “omg she love me fr im out I quit”.

kehlani about to quit music because of euphoria is one of the funniest things ive seen in a while 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/soJG0iDuDl — nayane. (@shaIifoestark) February 15, 2022 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Cassie, who is played by Sydney Sweeney, has recently poked fun at her character’s penchant for crying by wearing a cheeky T-shirt. Stepping out in public last week – right after a Euphoria episode aired of Cassie having a tearful breakdown – Sweeney wore a tight white cropped top that read, ” “I cry a lot (and that’s ok)”.

Further evidence that @sydney_sweeney is an iconic Cancer queen ♋️ I, too, cry a lot. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/iyXz7cQ0vm — Casey (@mali_now_ski) February 10, 2022

Some Etsy print shops have quickly hopped onto the marketing opportunity and advertised a similar shirt for sale on Etsy shops for the bargain price of USD $16.50 plus postage.

If you haven’t had time to binge the latest Eupohria’s eps yet, you can check out some of Cassie’s best crying memes below.

everyone say thank you to cassie for constantly giving us more white women crying memes pic.twitter.com/1fH3qyucLA — moon⁴ (@cherylslawyer) January 31, 2022

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer and the Film & TV Observer.