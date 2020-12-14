All those Keith Richards and Rolling Stones fans out there, we’ve got an album/vinyl giveaway you don’t want to miss out on.

Keith Richards has done a lot of great stuff over the last several decades and one of the most memorable solo projects is his work with The X-Pensive Winos.

It’s been over 30 years since The X-Pensive Winos released their iconic Live At The Hollywood Palladium album and it seems like Keith is feeling a bit nostalgic because he’s dropped a re-release of that very record.

And as it so happens, we managed to get our hands on two of these special Keith Richards Live At The Hollywood Palladium albums – one CD and one limited edition Red Vinyl remastered record – and we’re running a giveaway for both. No this is not a joke, we’re seriously giving it away to one lucky winner.

To put your hat in the ring for this sweet Live At The Hollywood Palladium CD and limited edition Red Vinyl, all you have to do is fill out the following form, which will sign you up to our Classic Rock Observer newsletter. Think of it as the perfect gift to kick off 2021 for all those classic rock fans out there.

Put it simply, you don’t want to miss out on entering your name in this Keith Richards giveaway.

Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos – Live At The Hollywood Palladium tracklist:

LP:

1. ‘Take It So Hard’

2. ‘How I Wish’

3. ‘I Could Have Stood You Up’

4. ‘Too Rude’

5. ‘Make No Mistake’

6. ‘Time Is On My Side’

7. ‘Big Enough’

8. ‘Whip It Up’

9. ‘Locked Away’

10. ‘Struggle’

11. ‘Happy’

12. ‘Connection’

13. ‘Rockawhile’

Competition runs from December 14 2020 12pm AEST to January 18 2021 12pm AEST. Only Australian residents are eligible.

