Keith Urban has announced a new album and dropped two singles at the same time.

Urban has announced Flow State, his forthcoming 13th studio album out June 12th via EMI Music Australia.

Flow State finds Urban revisiting “the breezy, laid-back sounds of classic yacht rock tunes for a reinvigorated collection of the timeless songs that will have us lathering up the sunscreen and blending drinks all summer long,” according to a press release.

Urban’s new album features collaborations with other musical icons such as Michael McDonald and John Mayer. Urban and Dann Huff handled production duties, with the album being recorded at the former’s studio in Nashville, US.

“The origins of this kind of music was, in certain ways, a reaction and an antidote to the stresses of the times,” Urban explains. “Its sole mission (and soul mission) is unchanged…to bring us together and remind us that life is happening NOW — the eternal now — and we have far more in common than not.

“I hope wherever you hear this album you can feel the exhale, comfort and optimism these songs were originally written by and for.”

To celebrate his album announcement, Urban has shared not one but two tracks: “We Go Back”, an original song featuring McDonald, and Urban’s version of Seals & Crofts’ classic “Summer Breeze”. Listen to both songs above.

Urban’s most recent album, 2024’s High, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 2024 ARIA Awards.

Keith Urban’s “We Go Back” (ft. Michael McDonald) and “Summer Breeze” (Seals & Crofts cover) are out now. Flow State is out June 12th via EMI Music Australia (pre-order here).

Flow State Tracklist: