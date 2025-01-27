It was a night to remember for Keith Urban at this weekend’s Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth.

The global country music icon was honoured with the prestigious Roll of Renown, celebrating his “extraordinary creative contributions to the Australasian country music industry.”

The Tamworth crowd saw Kasey Chambers perform a heartfelt ballad as part of Urban’s induction, with young artist Denvah sharing how much his journey inspires others. Reflecting on his roots, Urban credited his “early believers” and reminisced about busking on Peel Street with Troy Cassar-Daley. “I just want to say thank you to the city of Tamworth because I have so many memories here,” Urban said. “To be in that family is mind-blowing.”

The Roll of Renown, established in 1976, includes legends like Slim Dusty, John Williamson, and Joy McKean – and now, Urban. But the honours didn’t stop there. Urban’s latest album, High, nabbed the Golden Guitar for Top Selling Album of the Year. Fun fact: Urban scrapped an entire album before creating High. Clearly, that gamble paid off.

Urban wasn’t the only one shining on the night. Troy Cassar-Daley cleaned up with five awards, including Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Between the Fires. Meanwhile, Max Jackson scored big too, taking home Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for Little More Country.

And for Tamworth’s own Ashleigh Dallas, it was a family affair. Winning Traditional Country Album of the Year, Dallas shared a sweet connection to Urban – her mum, Lynette, was the Queen of Country in 1990, the same year Urban won Star Maker.

Following a US run that kicks off in May, Urban will bring the ‘High and Alive’ world tour to Australia in August, with nine arena shows scheduled for Newcastle, Brisbane, Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

“Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban said in a statement at the time.

“Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

The dates will be the songwriter’s first local shows since 2022. Click here for more details.