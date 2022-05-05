Keith Urban took a moment to remember the late Naomi Judd at one of his concerts this week, performing an acoustic cover of one of her signature hits.

Urban shared a video of the moment on social media, which took place at his Manchester show on Tuesday, May 3rd. “Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here,” he captioned the post. “Here’s one of the many… Thank you Naomi. We love you.”

Urban gave a heartfelt rendition of The Judds’ classic 1990 song ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’, the title track from their 1990 album of the same name. It earned Judd a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a duo or group with vocal, and became the group’s signature hit.

Before his cover, Urban said to the audience, “I want to send a quick and very heartfelt acknowledgment out to the late great, very influential Naomi Judd. What The Judds did was astounding through the ‘80s, and she was the queen and the matriarch of it all. And she wrote this song, which is pretty amazing.”

Judd passed away last week on April 30th, at the age of 76. Her death came just 19 days after The Judds’ final performance and one day before the duo’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, broke the news in an emotional statement: “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The Judds’ cover isn’t the only notable cover Urban has performed at one of his recent concerts. Back in March, he paid tribute to Adele with a rendition of her 2021 hit ‘Easy on Me’.

Love Country Music? Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The country music icon posted a clip of his cover on social media. “Her writing, heart and soul is needed right now more than ever,” he wrote in the caption to his Instagram post. “For me, this ‘hymn’ is divinely timed. Thank you for being so raw @adele. We love you!”

For more on this topic, follow the Country Music Observer.