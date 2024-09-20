Aussie superstar Keith Urban has played a suprise pop-up show in the worldwide country mecca of Nashville, USA to celebrate the release of his new album.

Urban’s album High is released locally today – his first in four years and the follow-up to 2020’s The Speed of Now Part 1. He’s released several tracks from the album in recent months including “Straight Line,” “Go Home W U” (with Lainey Wilson), and the album’s current single “Messed Up As Me.”

High has been billed as a musical journey with themes including human connection, hope, nostalgia and personal life revelations, amongst “huge hook choruses” and “shredding solos”. He named the album High after becoming facinated by the ambiguity of the word.

“What makes you ‘high’ can mean whatever you want it to mean,” he said. “It might be physical, spiritual, herbal, meditative, chemical or musical, but it’s definitely a place of utopia.”

Urban’s Nashville gig was enjoyed by thousands of fans and was the latest in several pop-up shows he’s done in the lead up to the release of High. Earlier this month during his Australian promo visit, he suprised fans with intimate gigs at OAF & The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre in Sydney and Lefty’s Music Hall in Brisbane. The shows weren’t just a quick couple of tracks though – he played for about 90 minutes and performed a mix of hits and debuted tracks off High live for the first time.

Urban will return to Australia in August 2025 for a string of arena shows throughout the country, supported by Chase Matthew. Tickets are on sale now at keithurban.com.

Keith Urban ‘High and Live’ Tour 2025

Wednesday 13 August

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Friday 15 August

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday 16 August

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Wednesday 20 August

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Friday 22 August

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday 23 August

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday 25 August

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday 26 August

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday 28 August

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide