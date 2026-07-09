Keli Holiday, real name Adam Hyde, has publicly addressed about a viral video that he says he has been targeted for since it was recorded last year.

In September last year, Hyde appeared in a video with his partner, Abbie Chatfield, in which they spoke out against anti-immigration protests taking place around the country at the time. In a new statement posted to social media on Thursday night, Hyde addressed the clip.

“For some time now I’ve been targeted by a deliberate weaponisation and misrepresentation of something I said almost a year ago that needs to be clarified. I’m addressing this now because since coming home from tour, people I love have been threatened, harassed and verbally abused in public and it’s now become a safety issue not only for me, but for those around me,” the statement reads.

“I’ve seen people claiming that I ‘wish death’ upon ‘anyone who disagrees with me’, that I have told ‘every day australians’ to ‘kill themselves’, or have even threatened to harm people.

“These are defamatory and entirely untrue claims against me.

“The video that has been circulating has been edited, recontextualized and is missing the pivotal context of who I’m actually addressing.

“In reality, the context of my quote was in direct response to a group of people alleged to be neo-Nazis for the unprovoked attack on the Indigenous protest site Camp Sovereignty on August 31 2025. A group that was officially added to the proscribed hate group list by the Australian Government.”

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It continues: “This wasn’t directed to ‘every day australians’ nor was this addressed to everyone at the “March for Australia”, and certainly not aimed at people who simply disagree with me.

“The wording I chose was far from eloquent and reacting in such a manner is not conducive to anything positive I take full accountability for that, however, I believe this is critical context as to what and who the comments were in regards to.

“My actual words from the original video below –

“..There’s indigenous people that have been hurt after a bunch of fing Nazi losers ran through a camp. How the f is that trying to ‘reclaim Australia’? I Mean, you just all got fing pea brains, tiny cks and dumb, numb skulls, you fing idiots. Don’t procreate, just die, you don’t belong here, you racist f*s. You’re all losers. Grow up.”

“If you’re mad at me for being viscerally frustrated heartbroken and disappointed that in Australia in 2025 there were groups of people reported to be neo-Nazis storming peaceful innocent protest camps and severely harming innocent Australians for no reason, then by all means be mad at me.”

Read the full statement here.

Hyde was recently denied entry into the US due to “national safety concerns”, and while the reasons were speculated online, Hyde’s representatives told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that he was not given a reason by authorities as to why his visa was cancelled.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ