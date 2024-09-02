Here’s a musical collaboration from Australia’s newest duo to kick off your week.

Keli Holiday, the alter ego of Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde, and Today co-host Karl Stefanovic have given Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ classic “Islands In The Stream” a fresh spin.

The music video, an old-school karaoke-style clip, drops today in celebration of Stefanovic’s recent 50th birthday and cranks up their bromance to eleven.

It all started when Stefanovic, impressed by the Holiday’s cover of “Into My Arms,” commented “you are magnificent,” and soon enough, plans for this duet were in the works.

“Karl and I have a long-lasting bromance,” explains Holiday.

“I covered Nick Cave’s classic ‘Into My Arms’ and he reached out, saying he was prepared to do a duet together. I shared this sentiment online to see if the people shared that same yearning for a Keli-Karl duet and the response was an overwhelming ‘yes’. What you hear and see here is raw, unadulterated fun. A gift from a man on his 50th birthday. That’s how giving Karl is. Enjoy it. Revel in it. We hope you love it as much as we loved making it.

No surprise Stefanovic’s a fan of the song—he duetted with Parton herself on the Today show back in 2000.

Meanwhile, Holiday is heading to Brisbane to perform at the BIGSOUND festival on Tuesday night before kicking off his national tour in celebration of his recently released JESTERMAN EP.

Hyde spoke with Tone Deaf in 2021 about the vision behind his Keli Holiday project, saying he’s “kind of like this flamboyant dude who is heartbroken from a relationship, but he’s decided to embark on his own journey through holidays.”

In other Peking Duk news, the duo just dropped a new dance floor anthem, “Stop The Music,” with Nigerian-American FEYI.

“Stop The Music is a feel-good rave tune. We feel like it’s what the world needs right now and hopefully it gets your hips moving,” say Peking Duk. “FEYI is the type of person you put a canvas in front of and she’ll paint a million different pictures that are more colourful than the last, yet completely unique from each other. It’s been an honour to collaborate closely with FEYI on a lot of music and this is the first of a lot to come.

Keli Holiday and Karl Stefanovic’s “Islands In The Stream” is out now.