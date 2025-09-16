Keli Holiday has announced two intimate headline shows set for Melbourne and Sydney later this year.

The solo project of Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde, Holiday will play at Melbourne’s Howler on November 14th and Sydney’s Mary’s Underground on November 16th. The shows promise to give fans a chance to witness the pure joy of his new single “Dancing2” live.

Holiday recently debuted in New Zealand, with shows earlier this month in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington. Hyde said he “got a fever for the flavour” after the recent shows: “Let’s share some joy together and let’s sweat.”

Born during the creative standstill of the pandemic, Keli Holiday became Hyde’s outlet for heartbreak, sonic experimentation, and self-reinvention. Now, with “Dancing2”, he’s channeling all of that into a slow-burning, string-laced modern love story.

“This song is about meeting a love that seemed a world away,” Hyde said, drawing on his real-life experience of meeting partner Abbie Chatfield. “There’s so much noise and distraction going on constantly as two single people in whatever business you want to call that we’re in.

“There are people in and out of our lives at different times, trying to find what we are, and just journeying through life in our own way. We were both just dancing through the show as we all are. There was a definitive moment when we decided to connect with each other on an unspoken battlefield and we have been dancing together ever since.”

“Dancing2” has been climbing the ARIA charts, peaking at No. 1 on the Top 20 Australian Singles list. It has also entered Spotify’s Daily Top Songs, broke into the Shazam Top 50, and reached No. 1 on TikTok’s Viral Chart.

The track marks a bold step toward the next chapter for the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Readers’ Choice Award winner, following his 2022 debut album KELI and 2024’s JESTERMAN EP.

“This album feels like the first Keli Holiday offering that is true to who I am,” Hyde explained. “It explores themes of longing for more, finding love in a crowded room, and the union of sex. I have spent the majority of my days since the birth of Keli Holiday focusing on what I want to say, how I want to say it, and what I want it to sound like.”

Tickets to the Sydney and Melbourne shows go on sale at 8:30am on Thursday, September 18th. Signup for presale here.

KELI HOLIDAY HEADLINE SHOWS 2025

Friday, November 14th

Howler, Naarm/Melbourne

Saturday, November 16th

Mary’s Underground, Gadigal/Sydney