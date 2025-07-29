Adam Hyde isn’t jetting off for a beach break — he’s heading straight for the mosh.

Keli Holiday, the indie-rock project from one half of Peking Duk (who headlined Rhythm & Vines in Gisborne last year), has announced his debut headline tour of Aotearoa. The whirlwind three-date run will see him hit Christchurch’s Loons on Wednesday, September 10th, roll through Wellington’s San Fran on Thursday, September 11th, and close things out at The Tuning Fork in Auckland on Friday, September 12th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 1st at 12pm local time. Presale access opens for Mastercard holders on Wednesday, July 30th from 11am, while Live Nation members can get in on the action from Thursday, July 31st at 11am via livenation.co.nz.

A lovechild of jangly guitars, sleepless nights and ‘80s record collections, Keli Holiday emerged from a post-tour haze in 2021 when Hyde, fresh off a two-month North American run with Peking Duk, found himself with downtime and a dusty guitar. Instead of taking an actual break, he started writing. What came out was raw, emotive, and miles away from the polished electronic sound he’s known for.

“With Keli Holiday, I’m actually here to do the opposite [of Peking Duk] and just express what the initial idea is,” Hyde told Rolling Stone AU/NZ last year. “It doesn’t matter if it sounds like dog shit or if it sounds like a sparkling diamond. If it’s true to what it is, then I’m with it.”

That unfiltered ethos has struck a chord with fans. During a recent tour, Hyde said he was floored when a crowd moshed and screamed every word to “Do You Like It or Not” — a song originally recorded as an iPhone voice memo. “I’m speaking gibberish in the verses — I’m not even saying words — but they seem to do it exactly like the voice memo,” he laughs.

The project’s impact hasn’t gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, Keli Holiday took home the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Readers’ Choice Award, beating out names like Crowded House, Delta Goodrem, G Flip, and Thelma Plum. Accepting the award, Hyde made it clear that connecting with music lovers mattered more than ever. “I think right now music’s devalued more than ever,” he said from the stage. “So it feels that crews like Rolling Stone are making it more valuable with culture and community and shit like this tonight. So if you’re having a good time, make some fucking noise for Rolling Stone!”

With a reputation for unpredictable, high-energy sets and a sound that blends indie nostalgia with modern grit, Keli Holiday’s New Zealand run promises to be anything but a quiet getaway.

Keli Holiday – New Zealand 2025 Tour Dates

Tickets on sale Friday, August 1st, 12:00pm (local time)

Presales via Mastercard (Wednesday, July 30th, 11am) and Live Nation (Thursday, July 31st, 11am)

For full ticket info, head to livenation.co.nz

Wednesday, September 10th

Loons, Ōtautahi Christchurch



Thursday, September 11th

San Fran, Pōneke Wellington



Friday, September 12th

The Tuning Fork, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland