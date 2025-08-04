Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her grief following the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne, admitting she “will not be OK for a while” as she processes the loss of the heavy metal legend.

The television personality and singer shared an emotional message on Instagram Story on Monday (as per Rolling Stone), expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received since Ozzy’s passing on July 22nd. The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman died at his home, surrounded by family, after battling numerous health issues including Parkinson’s disease.

“I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Kelly wrote. She acknowledged that the “love, support, and beautiful messages” from fans have helped her through what she described as “the hardest moment of my life.”

Kelly concluded her Instagram message by thanking fans for “being there” and expressing how she’s “holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”

Kelly’s initial response to her father’s death came through a poignant reference to Black Sabbath’s “Changes”, a song she famously dueted with Ozzy in 2003. “I feel unhappy. I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,” she wrote, using the song’s opening lyrics.

The bond between Kelly and her father was well-documented throughout their appearances on reality TV and beyond, with their version of “Changes” becoming a chart success.

Birmingham said farewell to one of its most beloved sons last week as thousands of Ozzy fans gathered in the city centre for an emotional public funeral celebration.

The Prince of Darkness’ funeral cortège wound through the city’s streets, with Ozzy’s casket carried in a black hearse whilst local band Bostin’ Brass provided the soundtrack. The group delivered rousing interpretations of Black Sabbath classics including “Iron Man” and “Crazy Train”, having previously performed these tracks during the unveiling of the Ozzy the Bull monument at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.