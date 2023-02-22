The Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans fallout has taken another turn with allegations that Ballerini cheated on her now ex-husband with one of The Chainsmokers.

An unnamed source told Page Six that Ballerini had an affair with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart at Lollapalooza back in 2019. The pair were already known to each other, having collaborated on the track, ‘This Feeling’, the previous year.

According to Page Six‘s source, the country star didn’t reveal the affair to Evans until 2021. This revelation, combined with other issues, allegedly led to Ballerini leaving Evans last year.

The cheating claim comes in the same week that both Ballerini and Evans have publicly spoken out about the breakdown of their relationship.

Ballerini aimed some digs at her former partner on a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “He’s putting out a song about being blindsided. He’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” she said. “How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea… that bit of character was tucked within that human being.”

“There were separations. There was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch,” she revealed (as per People). “I don’t think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, ‘This is not what I want.’”

That led Evans to respond with a statement shared on Instagram. “It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” he said.

“She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps.