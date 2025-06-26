Get ready to scream-sing “Miss Me More” at full volume because Kelsea Ballerini is finally coming back to Australia, and she’s bringing some friends with her.

The US country-pop queen is hitting the East Coast for a run of shows this December, her first Aussie headline dates in seven years. Kicking off at Sydney’s ICC Theatre on December 6th, Ballerini will then head to Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on December 10th, before wrapping up the run at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on December 13th. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 1st, from 2 p.m. local time, with a Frontier Members presale starting Monday, June 30th.

Presented by Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment, Ballerini’s homecoming shows will feature US rising star Carter Faith — fresh off her CMC Rocks debut — and local legend aleksiah, who’s been slaying international charts with her new single “The Hit”.

“It’s been way too long since I’ve been down under,” said Kelsea. “I can’t wait to hear what PATTERNS sounds like with an Aussie accent.”

If you’re new to the Ballerini train: she’s got seven US No. 1 singles, five GRAMMY nominations, and a CMA Entertainer of the Year nod for 2025. Her latest album PATTERNS is full of bangers (and tears), including the Noah Kahan collab “Cowboys Cry Too”.

It’s her first time back since 2018’s CMC Rocks QLD set — so expect big feels, big vocals, and a very emotional “half of my hometown” moment.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Kelsea Ballerini: Australian Tour 2025

Sat, Dec. 6 – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wed, Dec. 10 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sat, Dec. 13 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Tickets via frontiertouring.com/kelseaballerini