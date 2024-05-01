Kendrick Lamar has really escalated the stakes in his ongoing feud with Drake, releasing a brutal new diss titled “Euphoria”.

This release comes as a direct response to Drake’s recent “Taylor Made Freestyle”, which openly questioned Kendrick’s silence and urged him to step into the recording booth. The result is a six-minute lyrical onslaught that not only answers Drake’s call but also amplifies the intensity of their rivalry.

In “Euphoria”, Kendrick doesn’t hold back, delivering lines that cut deep into the persona and actions of Drake. He accuses his counterpart of losing authenticity and playing roles, evident from lines like, “Them super powers gettin’ neutralized, I can only watch in silence / The famous actor we once knew is lookin’ paranoid and now is spiralling.”

The track also references the controversial use of AI technology by Drake to mimic the voice of the late Tupac Shakur, a move that Kendrick implies is disrespectful: “Somebody had told that me you got a ring, on God, I’m ready to double the wage/I rather do that, than let a Canadian nigga make Pac turn in his grave.”

Throughout “Euphoria”, Kendrick positions himself not just as a participant in a rap battle but as a fervent critic of Drake’s approach to music and fame. He claims the higher ground in terms of authenticity and moral stance, stating, “This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest/It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater.”

The track has certainly set the stage for Drake’s next move, with Lamar concluding his barrage by questioning Drake’s delay in responding due to searching for more ammunition: “Why would I call around tryna get dirt on niggas? Y’all think all of my life is rap?”

The critics, it’s safe to say, are firmly on Kendrick’s side in the battle of the disses.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Kendrick really hates that man,” Vulture declared, adding, “The time has come for Drake to enter himself into witness protection.”

“The Compton rhymer’s response to Drake is the scathing clapback fans anticipated,” Rolling Stone hailed, while Billboard stated that Kendrick’s diss “was worth the wait.”