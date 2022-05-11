Kendrick Lamar is quickly ramping up for his final TDE album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers as he releases the album’s cover art.

Kendrick Lamar has just released the album cover for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on his Twitter. The art contains Kendrick standing in a room, holding a child, with a crown of thorns atop his head. In the corner of the room is a woman, presumably his long-time partner Whitney Alford, on a bed with another child. This comes only days after Kendrick released ‘The Heart Part 5’ and its accompanying music video, which was met with praise by his fans and astonishment by those who were impressed with his usage of deep fakes.

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers pic.twitter.com/tLcJDyNxVe — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 11, 2022

Kendrick Lamar’s adopted moniker of Oklama, which was seen as an unknown to many, may have also just received some new light shed on its true meaning.

The Dissect Podcast recently went into the origins of Kendrick Lamar’s newest alias ‘Oklama’ and where it might have originated from. The narrator in the video claims that Oklama likely originates from the Chahta Anumpa language, the tongue of the Chahta indigenous people(also known as the Choctaw people).

The video breaks down the word oklama into the two root words okla and ma; okla, meaning people; and ma, which is used as a marker when addressing someone. When the two root words okla and ma are recombined, they become a way of addressing ‘the people’ or ‘my people.’

“The likely origins of Kendrick Lamar’s alias “oklama””

The likely origins of Kendrick Lamar’s alias “oklama” pic.twitter.com/jiqp6zb1rs — Dissect Podcast (@dissectpodcast) May 11, 2022

Kendrick Lamar’s mysterious Oklama website has a number of files on it that are addressed Oklama.

One of his posts contained an image of Kendrick holding two discs with the title of his new album written across both. When looking into the information of the image, the image is titled, “Master,” which is likely an indication that this is the master copy of his upcoming album, meaning all other copies will derive from the discs he holds in the picture.

The newest folder is accompanied by two other folders, each of which holds only a morsel of information. The second most recent folder, which went viral upon its release, holds the date and title for his upcoming project.

“pgLang

The Language Enterprises

From the desk of oklama, For immediate release.

Los Angeles, CA. (April 18, 2022) – The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00am PT in Los Angeles, CA:

Album: “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” Release date: 5/13/2022

All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.

Appreciate Your Patience”

The third folder, located on Kenny’s website, which feels like a speakeasy located on the internet, contains the ponderings of Kendrick Lamar. He writes about the rhythm of his life and how his days, weeks, and months have been playing out in a way that feels both peaceful and solemn.

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.

I go months without a phone.

Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family.

While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.

As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.

There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.

Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.

See you soon enough.

-oklama”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is set to release on May 13th, 2022.