I know, I know: you only want to see a headline with the name Kendrick Lamar beside the phrase ‘new album is out today’.

While we all impatiently wait for that to happen, a surprising new movie collaboration will suffice. It’s been announced that the rapper is working on a live-action comedy with South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

So it’s no longer going to be “Oh my god, you killed Kenny” but “Oh my god, you collaborated with Kendrick”. Kendrick serves as one of the producers on the movie alongside Dave Free, his partner in his “at service company” pgLang.

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in a statement.

The movie doesn’t have a title yet but it does have a short synopsis: the film will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

That sounds exactly like a storyline you’d see in a South Park episode. Stone and Parker never do things by half measures. The movie is being written by longtime South Park writer Vernon Chatman, who also voices characters like Tiger Woods and the beloved Towelie.

The movie is being distributed by Paramount Pictures and will stream on Paramount+ after first being released in cinemas. Filming is set to begin in the next few months.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kendrick will probably favour working with the South Park guys than working with Morgan Wallen. The controversial country artist recently publicly expressed his interest in linking up with the rapper. Wallen was encouraged to do so after his collaboration with Lil Durk, ‘Broadway Girls’, made it to number one on the U.S. Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Chart.

For more on this topic, follow the Film & TV Observer.

Check out a clip from South Park: Post Covid: