Later this week, one of the defining hip hop albums of the 2010s, Good Kid, m.A.A.d City by Kendrick Lamar, turns 10.

The rapper’s second album was released on October 22nd, 2012, and a decade later, he’ll celebrate the landmark anniversary by livestreaming a stop on his current world tour.

The Big Steppers Tour, which has Kendrick launch his acclaimed fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, globally, is currently making its way through Europe.

Kendrick’s sold-out show at the Accor Arena in Paris this week will be shown around the world by Amazon Music and Prime Video. The livestream will commence on Sunday, October 23rd at 5am AEST/Saturday, October 22nd at 2pm EST.

The Paris show will of course feature performances of tracks from his latest album, but it will also contain several classic cuts from Good Kid, m.A.A.d City, including ‘Backseat Freestyle’, ‘Swimming Pools (Drank’, and ‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’.

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing Good Kid, m.A.A.d City for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighbourhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for,” Amazon Music Head of R&B and Hip Hop Tim Hinshaw shared in a statement.

“It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be. Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honoured to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

You can catch Kendrick’s livestream show on Prime Video, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and the Amazon Music app.

After the European leg of his world tour, Kendrick Lamar will come to Australia and New Zealand for several shows throughout December (see full dates here). Good Kid, m.A.A.d City was also just named the greatest concept album of all time by Rolling Stone.

