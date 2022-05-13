It’s finally here: Kendrick Lamar has released his new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and it’s a double album as expected.

The full release comes after Spotify accidentally leaked some of the album’s information earlier this week. The cover art depicts Kendrick in a room, holding a child, with a crown of thorns atop his head. In the corner of the room is a woman, presumably his long-time partner Whitney Alford, on a bed holding another child.

The album was preceded by lead single ‘The Heart Part 5’, Kendrick’s first single as a lead artist in four years, following last year’s Family Ties’, a collaboration with his cousin Baby Keem.

The music video for the track was particularly memorable, featuring the rapper’s face morphing into several deepfakes, including Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and O.J. Simpson. ‘The Heart Part 5’ continued Kendrick’s long-running ‘The Heart’ singles series. All four previous parts arrived prior to the release of a larger project.

Kendrick’s fifth studio album is his first full-length album release in four years, following The Black Panther soundtrack, and his first solo record since 2017’s Damn.

This is set to be Kendrick’s final album with the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) label, as he confirmed in a blog post last year. “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood.

May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Tracklist:

‘United In Grief’ ‘N95’ ‘Worldwide Steppers’ ‘Die Hard’ ‘Father Time’ ‘Rich – Interlude’ ‘Rich Spirit’ ‘We Cry Together’ ‘Purple Hearts’ ‘Count Me Out’ ‘Crown’ ‘Silent Hill’ ‘Savior – Interlude’ ‘Savior’ ‘Aunt Diaries’ ‘Mr. Morale’ ‘Mother I Sober” ‘Mirror’

