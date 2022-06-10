An era ends as Kendrick Lamar is get removed from TDE’s artist section on their website after releasing his final album for the label.

Kendrick Lamar’s chapter with TDE continues to shut as the label takes Kendrick off the artist section on their website. Kendrick was with the label for 17 years and produced five studio albums under their umbrella. While with TDE, Kendrick also put out a compilation album (Untitled Unmastered), a soundtrack album (Black Panther: The Album), four mixtapes (Training Day, No Sleep ‘Til NYC, C4, and Overly Dedicated), an EP (Kendrick Lamar EP), and a host of singles.

“End Of An Era

Kendrick Lamar isn’t listed on TDE’s official website’s artists section anymore.”

End Of An Era💔 Kendrick Lamar isn't listed on TDE's official website's artists section anymore. pic.twitter.com/kvEnJEAbIz — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) June 10, 2022

