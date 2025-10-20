Kenny Loggins has issued a scathing statement condemning Donald Trump’s unauthorised use of his iconic song “Danger Zone” in a controversial AI video.

The clip depicts the president piloting a fighter jet while bombing protesters with what appears to be excrement.

The veteran musician expressed his outrage through an official statement, declaring: “This is an unauthorised use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”

The AI-generated video appears to reference the 1986 film Top Gun, where “Danger Zone” served as one of the most memorable soundtrack elements alongside Tom Cruise’s high-flying action sequences. Trump’s digital creation mimics the film’s aerial combat scenes, though with a distinctly crude twist targeting the recent “No Kings” protest movement.

Loggins didn’t stop at demanding removal of his music, extending his criticism to the broader divisive nature of the content. “I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us,” he stated. “Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together.”

The musician emphasised his belief in American unity, saying: “We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ — that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

The controversy emerges following massive nationwide demonstrations, with CNN reporting nearly seven million participants across more than 2,700 “No Kings” protests in all 50 states over the weekend.

The movement represents widespread opposition to Trump’s administration, drawing support from prominent celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel, Robert De Niro, and Glenn Close.