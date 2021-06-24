In case you missed it, a music festival in Kentucky known as the ‘Redneck Rave’, which drew tens of thousands sparked absolute mayhem, with it being pretty much the opposite of organised chaos. It was basically just chaos.

For the uninitiated, the festival organised by country rapper, Justin Time is renowned for being “America’s wildest and craziest country party”. This year it went down at Blue Holler Offroad Park where the festival’s attendance reportedly doubled the population of the small town in which it was held at.

On paper, the festival sounds like it has the potential to be tame, boasting a lineup of live music, a football game, goldfish racing and a demolition derby.

What was not advertised on paper was the amount of crime and illicit drug use, which was soon detected by police officers, as per Stereogum.

Sheriff Shane Doyle reported that “The first vehicle that came through, we found meth, marijuana, and an open alcohol container,” she continued, “And then one of the occupants had two active warrants … We were like ‘well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend.”

While the Sheriff was not wrong about what the found on the first vehicle to foreshadow the rest of the festival, things were only about to get a lot worse.

One punter had their throat slit, another woman had been strangled into unconsciousness, a man was impaled by a log and another lost most of his finger due to a vehicle falling onto it.

Love Country Music? Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

48 punters were allegedly charged, while 14 more were arrested, with six of them for felony crimes. So yeah, it was basically something out of a horror movie.

For some reason, there’s reportedly another Redneck Rave being planned for October. Justin Time took to Facebook to write, “We can definitely improve on a lot of things to make the one in October run a lot better. We are listening to all your suggestions.”

“This was the biggest event we’ve ever done and with as many people and random things that popped up unexpectedly I feel like we all handled it very well. Some would be mad about all these lies and over exaggerated headlines but you know what they say, no such thing as bad publicity.”

For more on this topic, follow the Country Music Observer.