After confirming that Paul Bostaph is indeed collaborating with Kerry King in a new project, the duo have said that it’ll “sound like Slayer, without it being Slayer.”

Chatting with Riff Crew, Bostaph noted that him and Kerry’s musical direction for the new project centres around what Kerry is keen on: “I guess the best way to put it is Kerry writes what he writes. Is this gonna be a rock and roll record? No. Is it gonna be what you want it to be? Yes. Is it gonna be what you expect it to be? Yes.”

Continuing on, Bostaph detailed that the new project wont simply be “rehashed stuff,” yet it’ll “sound like Slayer, without it being Slayer,” however “not intentionally so,” has he has stated.

“I mean, Kerry’s been writing songs in Slayer his entire career, and he has a style,” drummer Bostaph detailed. “And that style, as a songwriter, you just don’t change your style because your band is done. But that’s what you love to write.”

As for moving forward with the project, and evolving the sound, Bostaph reckons that the sound will “morph” over time: “I don’t think the first song Kerry wrote as a kid is the same as the last song he wrote for Repentless. Songwriters do change over time based on their influences and how they feel at the time.

“Kerry’s on fire right now. So, all I can say is if you like heavy music and you like Slayer, you’ll like this. Is it gonna be Slayer? It’s not gonna be Slayer — Slayer is done; they retired…”

As for how much of the signature Slayer sound that the new project will be infused with, Bostaph stated that they don’t want it to sound like “baby Slayer,” but note that there is going to be some Slayer in it, and “it’s gonna be good.”

