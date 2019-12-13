On January 31st, Kesha will unleash her brand new album High Road, her first full-length since the landmark 2017 album, Rainbow.

Kesha has shared a new single from the album, ‘Resentment’. The track is a collaboration with The Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson and Wrabel.

“Resentment is such a powerful and destructive emotion and in my experience is more complex than hate or anger,” Kesha shared in a statement. “Brian Wilson is one of my personal musical heroes, so when he said he would collaborate with me on the recording… that moment was one of the most exciting in my career.

“Then add in Sturgill who I respect and admire so much, as well as my close friend the insanely talented songwriter Wrabel, and this record felt more like a dream than just another song to me.”

Watch: Kesha – ‘Resentment’ featuring Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson & Wrabel