Houston-born singer, songwriter, and producer Keshi is bringing his world tour to Australia and New Zealand.
The 35-city tour taking place next year supports his upcoming second album, Requiem.
The Australian and New Zealand leg starts at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, February 7th, then heads to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Monday, February 10th, Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, February 11th, and ends at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Friday, February 14th.
Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, July 26th, at 10am, with various pre-sales for fans (see full ticket info below).
For more information head to livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz
Keshi 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour
Artist pre-sale: Tuesday, July 23rd, 9am
Mastercard pre-sale: Tuesday, July 23rd, 9am
Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday, July 25th, 10am
Friday, February 7th
Spark Arena, Auckland
Monday, February 10th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Tuesday, February 11th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Friday, February 14th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne