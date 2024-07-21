Houston-born singer, songwriter, and producer Keshi is bringing his world tour to Australia and New Zealand.

The 35-city tour taking place next year supports his upcoming second album, Requiem.

The Australian and New Zealand leg starts at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, February 7th, then heads to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Monday, February 10th, Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, February 11th, and ends at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Friday, February 14th.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, July 26th, at 10am, with various pre-sales for fans (see full ticket info below).

For more information head to livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Born Casey Luong, Keshi has racked up over 11 billion streams across his trilogy of EPs—Skeletons (2019), Bandaids (2020), and Always (2020)—and debut album, Gabriel, released in 2022. Gabriel tallied billions of streams, fueled by tracks like "LIMBO", "UNDERSTAND", and "GET IT". Keshi achieved the Top New Artist Debut of 2022, scoring the highest first-week sales of the year for a debut album, landing him in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 and Top 5 of the Top Album Sales Chart. He has sold out shows globally, including last year's two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Keshi 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Artist pre-sale: Tuesday, July 23rd, 9am

Mastercard pre-sale: Tuesday, July 23rd, 9am

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday, July 25th, 10am

Friday, February 7th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Monday, February 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tuesday, February 11th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Friday, February 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne