Rising U.S. popstar keshi is coming to Australia and New Zealand for his first ever shows in the two countries.

Keshi, real name Casey Luong, has built up a solid worldwide fanbase thanks to hits such as ‘Beside You’ and ‘Right Here’ earning the artist over one billion streams.

The 27-year-old released his highly-anticipated debut album, GABRIEL, in March, which reached the Top 20 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The album followed a string of well-received EPs – Skeletons (2019), Bandaids (2020), and Always (2020).

“GABRIEL is a record that turned out much more personal than I intended from the beginning,” keshi shared. “It ended up being a means for me to process the experience of having transitioned from a much less public life to another I’m having a little more trouble navigating recently.

“I was reminded how fun making music is supposed to feel, and that it’s just as much listened to as its lyrics are heard. It’s an album that I hope is candid, varied, and one you can come back to again and again.”

The singer-songwriter’s North American and European shows sold out within minutes, and now keshi is bringing the ‘HELL/HEAVEN’ tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Beginning in Auckland on November 18th, he’ll then visit Sydney and Melbourne before finishing with a performance in Brisbane on November 23rd (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 15th at 11am local time. My Live Nation members can access the presale from Thursday, July 14th at 11am local time until Friday, July 15th at 10am local time.

keshi 2022 Australian and New Zealand Tour

General tickets on sale Friday, July 15th (11am)

My Live Nation presale Thursday, July 14th (11am)

Friday, November 18th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, November 20th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 22nd

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 23rd

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD