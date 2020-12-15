Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala has heralded the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion monolith ‘WAP’ a “perfect song.”

The psych-pop royalty recently appeared on triple j’s Like A Version. During the interview segment of the show he delved into his appreciation for the track.

“For me, it’s the most memorable song of 2020,” Parker said. “I just think it’s a perfect song. It feels great, the lyrics are great, the production fits. It’s so outlandish and brave.”

Parker’s Like A Version performance saw him enlist the help of “all the Tame Impala live members who are in WA”, which, quite beautifully, consisted of the band’s original three-piece lineup.

Together they cracked off an absolutely sumptuous cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 gem, ‘A Girl Like You’

“I chose this song because I’ve always just loved it,” Parker explained of his decision to cover the track. “I’ve always just thought it’s an incredible song. So simple and it’s just been that song that I’ve just heard throughout my life… It’s kind of just been there and every time I hear it, I fall in love with it.”

Check out Kevin Parker and co. cover ‘A Girl Like You’ for Like A Version:

They also delivered a version of their The Slow Rush cut ‘Breathe Deeper.’

Whilst Kevin Parker may have nothing but praise for ‘WAP,’ Snoop Dogg recently came under fire for his outdated take on the song.

During a recent appearance on Central Ave, Snoop suggested to host Julissa Bermudez that the track was too overtly-sexual.

“Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him,” Snoop said.

“To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

A comment that sparked a reasoned response from Migos rapper and Cardi B’s on-again-off-again partner Offset. “I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told TMZ. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”

“As rappers, we talk about the same shit,” he said. “It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”

Check out WAP by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: