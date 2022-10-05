Khloe Kardashian tore Kanye West a new one on Instagram after he – yet again – accused the Kardashians of keeping his kids from him.

Khloe Kardashian has just voiced out what we’re all thinking: Kanye West needs to give it a rest.

Since last year, West has been embroiled in one controversy after another, be it launching social media attacks against ex-wife and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, releasing music videos with questionably violent content, or very recently, dismissing the struggles of the Black community by launching a clothing collection sporting the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ and calling Black Lives Matter a scam.

Expectedly, as the backlash mounted, Ye defaulted to a tried and tested strategy – playing the victim and trying to draw attention away from him by bringing in other people.

Yet again, Kanye used the Kardashians as scapegoats when defending himself on the internet, saying: “Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”

Accusing the internet of purposefully coming after him, he added: “And for all audience outraged about t-shirt, where was you when I couldn’t see my kids? (sic)”

Well, Khloe Kardashian put her foot down and wasted no time in exposing West for his tactics. Kardashian not only defended her sister but, frankly, said everything we’ve been thinking for a while: cut it out, Kanye.

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.” she said.

Kardashian went on to further expose West for backtracking on his words, particularly in context of West allegedly not being allowed at his children’s birthdays. “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it,” she said.

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it.” she added, before also saying that West indeed was at his children’s parties of his own volition.

“Like you have pointed out yourself, [Kim] is the one taking care of the kids 80% of the time,” Kardashian said. “Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully.”

Check out Khloe Kardashian’s comment on Kanye’s post: