Icelandic-Faroese electronic duo Kiasmos will head to Australia this year for a special performance at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The Reykjavik-based pair, BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds and Faroese musician Janus Rasmussen, will make their debut at the famous Concert Hall on Saturday July 12th.

“We’re incredibly honoured to be playing the Sydney Opera House for the first time,” Kiasmos said this week.

“This is our first proper Australian tour in eight years and we can’t wait to be back. This is a seated show, but we doubt that will last long. See you soon!”

The show will also mark the first time Kiasmos showcase cuts from their 2024-released album and first in ten years, II, for Australian fans, having last visited the country in 2017.

Formed in 2009, Kiasmos quickly made an impression on the electro scene with debut EP, Thrown, before eventually releasing their debut album in 2014.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ólafur Arnalds’ and Janus Rasmussen’s stunning Kiasmos project for their long-overdue Opera House debut,” Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall, said.

“The emotional power of their intoxicating sound pulsing through the vaulted recesses of the monumental Concert Hall promises to be a cathartic, joyous moment for fans of forward-thinking electronica.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from 9am AEST on Tuesday April 8th before general public tickets can be purchased from 9am AEST on Thursday April 10th.

