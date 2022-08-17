Kid Cudi recently sat down for an interview with Esquire and also participated in an NSFW photoshoot to go pair with it.

Kid Cudi’s sit down with Esquire revealed more than just his body laid bare— he talked about his current mental state, upcoming projects such as Entergalactic, and what inspired said projects.

“Kid Cudi for Esquire

photo by: Norman Jean Roy”

Kid Cudi for Esquire

📸 by: Norman Jean Roy pic.twitter.com/vGwiRFS5EO — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) August 17, 2022

“Kid Cudi covers Esquire

by: Norman Jean Roy”

Kid Cudi covers Esquire

📸 by: Norman Jean Roy pic.twitter.com/dr8iKS10OR — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) August 17, 2022

Kid Cudi, who was born Scott Mescudi, first touched on how he is riding his current high— elaborating that his mojo is unfuckwittable at the moment.

“I have so much awesome shit going on in my life. My family is good. Work is good,” Cudi says. “I won’t allow anything to fuck up my mojo right now. I can’t.”

Cudi next talked about his upcoming album and animated series of the same name, Entergalactic, which he describes as “love” and says fans will have a magical experience with the project.

“Love is the answer. It is gonna hurt you at times, but it’ll heal you, too.”

“It’s one hell of a ride when you’re in it with someone, especially what they’re experiencing in Entergalactic,” he says. “It’s fucking magic, you know.”

Virgil Abloh, who helped design characters for Entergalactic, was a good friends of Cudi’s, who talked about what his passing meant to him.

“I’m happy I had contact with him, that it wasn’t months since I’d talked to him, and then this happened. Then maybe I’d be destroyed,” Cudi says. “Over the months, I found peace with it because I got a chance to tell Virgil how I felt about him, and he knew. It gets hard sometimes. I think about him a lot. I get emotional. But what pushes me through that is knowing.”

To read the full article, check out Esquire‘s story here.