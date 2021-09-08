Kid Cudi and Kehlani are among the stars who have paid tribute to the late Mac Miller on the third anniversary of his death.

The rapper passed away on September 7th, 2018 at the age of 26 following an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

As reported by Billboard, three men were charged in connection to Miller’s death back in 2019, and are due to face trial on November 16th.

Cudi, who also paid tribute to Miller during his 2019 Coachella set, wrote on Twitter “always in my heart man,” while Kehlani added on her account, “forever n ever.”

Meanwhile, rapper Juicy J encouraged his followers to “smoke out and listen to Mac Miller all day, and Anderson. Paak said “love and miss you, my brother.”

On top of that, Ty Dolla $ign – who recently featured Miller’s posthumous vocals on his and Dvsn’s Cheers to the Best Memories track ‘I Believed It’ – retweeted a post from the official The Mac Miller Memoir Twitter account that remembered “the man who’s music inspired and saved a generation.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out some of the celebrities who have paid tribute to Mac Miller on the anniversary of his death:

🙏🏾❤️ always in my heart man https://t.co/s2EPAJu8E0 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 7, 2021

R.I.P. Mac Miller I miss you mane — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2021

Let’s smoke out & listen to Mac Miller all day 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2021

They’ll never be another one like you! Love and miss you, my brother. Long live #MacMiller pic.twitter.com/yk2Q0px65v — Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) September 8, 2021

RIP Mac Miller you inspired so many of us 🖤 rest easy Legend — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) September 7, 2021

MAC ✊🏾✊🏾 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) September 7, 2021