Kid Cudi is directing his first film Teddy for streaming giant Netflix and Shawn “Jay Z” Carter will be one of many to produce.

The ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ rapper, Kid Cudi, is looking to direct, write and star in his own movie. The movie will be called Teddy and will be a comedy with a multitude of emotional innuendos sprinkled throughout the film.

Cudi gives his full message about the movie below— describing its tones and giving insight to the process the movie has gone through.

“Ok. 😌 I’ve been waitin to tell you all about this for a long long time. This year im directing my first feature film “Teddy” at Netflix which I wrote and will also be starring. This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said fuck it and started doing it. (MESSAGE!) The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so fuckin much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit. If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song “Pursuit of Happiness” and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. Im continuing my mission. Now this is a comedy, but It wouldn’t be me if I didn’t sprinkle some real shit in there. Its trippy, its fun, its sad, its life. The film is produced by the almighty Jeymes Samuel, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, James Lassiter, MAD SOLAR and BRON. Special shout out to the homie Tendo Nagenda and Netflix for seeing the vision!! 🙏🏾✌🏾💖 The next chapter begins…”

Teddy does not yet have a release date.