Entergalactic, the adult-animated series from Kid Cudi has definitely been a long time coming.

While the animation is still yet to release, we’ve now got a first look at an official teaser from the show which is set to land on Netflix.

Many details on the show are still largely under wraps, however we do know that the show’s storyline follows a young man on his journey to discover love.

The teaser also doesn’t give a whole lot away, however it does offer us some insight into what we can expect the show to look like.

The show never received an official release date, although now it’s looking like we can expect it to arrive on the streaming platform in 2022.

Back in 2019, Cudi tweeted about the show, “Entergalactic will be something you’ve never experienced. I promise it’ll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it!”

The show’s namesake is derived from a 2009 song, ‘Enter Galactic (Love Connection Part 1)’ from the rapper’s Man On The Moon: The End Of Day album.

As reported by NME, the upcoming Netflix series is set to feature new music from Cudi, also it is unclear whether there is going to be a coinciding album released with the show or not.

It was said that Cudi would be releasing an album titled Entergalatic. That remains to be seen however he did drop an album last year as part of his Man On The Moon series, The Chosen.

Cudi is writing, starring and also executive producing the series.

Watch the trailer for ‘Entergalactic’ by Kid Cudi: