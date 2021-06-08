Footage of Kid Rock using a homophobic slur onstage at a Tennessee bar over the weekend has been unearthed.

As TMZ report, Rock was performing at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee, when he started arking up at the crowd for filming the performance. “You fucking f—–s with your iPhones out!” he said during the performance, “You can post this dick right here,” while grabbing his crotch and eyeballing the camera.

You can watch the footage here.

Disappointing yet unsurprising behaviour from Kid Rock, who made headlines last month after inviting disgraced country music star Morgan Wallen to perform at his Nashville bar, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse. Guess the guy just has a thing for slurs.

Morgan Wallen found himself in hot water after footage emerged of him using the N-slur whilst on a night out with friends.

In response to the video, music industry players denounced Wallen, with a number of radio stations and streaming services removed his music from their playlists.

Spotify removed Wallen from at least 14 playlists; including the Hot Country playlist, which has 6.239 million followers, and the Pop Rising playlist with 2.04 million. Wallen’s feature on the former was his main source of discovery on Spotify. Whilst Apple Music Wallen from at least 21 playlists, including Today’s Country and A-List Pop.

Wallen’s label, Big Loud Records, also announced that they would be suspending Wallen’s recording contract “indefinitely.”