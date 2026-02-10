Kid Rock has defended his All-American Halftime Show at the Super Bowl.

The controversial rocker’s set was presented by activist group Turning Point USA as an alternative to Bad Bunny’s spectacular official halftime show.

Rock performed his breakout hit “Bawitdaba” along with a cover of Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t”.

It was his performance of the former that drew most criticism, with viewers accusing him of relying on backing tracks to the point where his vocals were barely present.

During an appearance on The Ingraham Angle (February 9th), Rock denied the lip-syncing claims, blaming the issues on tech.

When the host Laura Ingraham said that many online comments claimed “Bawitdaba” seemed “out of whack,” Rock replied (as per Metal Injection): “It was out of sync. And actually, just to have some fun with the haters — I can’t answer all the trolls, but it’s gonna be some fun,” he said. “My DJ, who actually raps that song with me, he was not lit up.”

Rock continued by insisting the backlash was politically motivated. “If it would have been a lip syncing like people are trying… you know, the left is trying to throw me under the bus again, the mainstream media and social media tries to amplify it,” he insisted.

He also said that a pre-recorded performance would have been much easier to present cleanly: “It would have been super easy to sync it up, if it was pre-recorded.”

“I’m jumping around the stage like a rabid monkey, rapping my song, and I’m taking breaths, and my DJ is filling in the other parts of it,” Rock added. “I even told them when I saw the rough cut, I was like, ‘You guys got to work on that sync. It’s off.’ So it was just a syncing issue that they had.”