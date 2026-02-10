After headlining the rival “All-American Halftime Show”, Kid Rock has shared his thoughts on Bad Bunny’s stellar Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Per Variety, in an appearance on The Ingraham Angle this week, he made it clear he didn’t connect with the Puerto Rican superstar’s show, and he’s pointing fingers at the NFL for putting it centre stage.

“I didn’t understand any of it,” Kid Rock said of Bad Bunny’s set, which featured Spanish-language songs and vibrant choreography. “I saw there’s a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff. And, you know, he said he wanted to have a dance party; it looked like he had one.

“Not my cup of tea, but I don’t fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience. I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. You know, it’s just – poor kid,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Kid Rock’s counter-programming – the “All-American Halftime Show” organised by conservative group Turning Point USA – aimed to give viewers an alternative. Featuring country artists and a decidedly patriotic bent, the event was meant to spotlight “faith, family and freedom”, according to promo messaging.

President Donald Trump also gave his thoughts on Bad Bunny’s show, having posted a scathing review on Truth Social.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump wrote. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day – including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

Bad Bunny hasn’t been without supporters, however. Pop sensation Lady Gaga, who performed alongside Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, wrote on Instagram that it was her “absolute honour” to sing with the Grammy Album of the Year winner.

“Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Plus, he undoubtedly had the support of Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, David Grutman, Pedro Pascal, and Young Miko, who all appeared in the Casita during the show.