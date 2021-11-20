Kid Rock has released his new single ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live’, where he rants against “woke” culture and the media, claiming that “every opinion has a millennial offended.”

The conservative rocker certainly didn’t hold back in the track, where he raps, “What the f***’s up with all the backlash/You snowflakes here’s a news flash,” and “Every opinion has a millennial offended.”

Later on, the ‘Bawitdaba’ rocker also compared himself to David Lee Roth, Bruce Springsteen, Brad Pitt in the defiant track.

The single comes as Kid Rock copped backlash earlier this year after footage of him using homophobic slurs during a performance at a Tennesse bar surfaced online.

Rock was performing at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee, when he started arking up at the crowd for filming the performance. “You fucking f—–s with your iPhones out!” he said during the performance, “You can post this dick right here,” while grabbing his crotch and eyeballing the camera. You can watch the footage here.

Instead of apologising for his comments, the controversial musician doubled down on the homophobic slur by using it again. In a tweet, written in third person Kid Rock wrote “If Kid Rock using the word f****t offends you, good chance you are one.”

He continued, “Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day.”

It’s to be expected behaviour from Kid Rock, who made headlines last month after inviting disgraced country music star Morgan Wallen to perform at his Nashville bar, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse.

Back in January, Rock also revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic gave him plenty of time to write new music, saying, “I haven’t this much time to work on music since my first record.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, he added that he had planned to release a 50-song triple-album this year, made up of 10 hip-hop tracks, 10 rock tracks, 10 country tracks and 20 previously unreleased cuts.

Check out ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live’ by Kid Rock: