Kid Rock copped backlash earlier this week after footage of him using homophobic slurs during a performance at a Tennesse bar surfaced online.

Rock was performing at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee, when he started arking up at the crowd for filming the performance. “You fucking f—–s with your iPhones out!” he said during the performance, “You can post this dick right here,” while grabbing his crotch and eyeballing the camera. You can watch the footage here.

Instead of apologising for his comments, Kid Rock has doubled down on the homophobic slur by using it again. In a tweet, written in third person Kid Rock wrote “If Kid Rock using the word f****t offends you, good chance you are one.”

He continued, “Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day.”

If Kid Rock using the word faggot offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie — Kid Rock (@KidRock) June 9, 2021

It’s to be expected behaviour from Kid Rock, who made headlines last month after inviting disgraced country music star Morgan Wallen to perform at his Nashville bar, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse. Guess the guy just has a thing for slurs.

Morgan Wallen found himself in hot water after footage emerged of him using the N-slur whilst on a night out with friends.