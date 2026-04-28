Just weeks after being involved in an army investigation, Kid Rock has now taken a joyride in an Apache gunship.

The flight, which took place at Virginia’s Fort Belvoir, saw him joined by U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, to film promotional material for his upcoming tour.

According to Rolling Stone, the 10-minute flight was filmed for his upcoming Freedom 250 concert tour. A Pentagon spokesperson, Sean Parnell, confirmed the stunt in a statement to NPR, explaining that “Robert ‘Kid Rock’ Ritchie participated in multiple troop touches with service members and filmed videos for Memorial Day, America’s 250th birthday, and for his Freedom 250 tour”.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, later shared a photo of himself and Rock in front of the gunship, calling him “a patriot and huge supporter of our troops”.

Joined my friend @KidRock — and some of our great @USArmy Apache pilots — for a ride this morning. (More to come on that!) Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th — home of the free because of the… pic.twitter.com/7EyhlaCeUj — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) April 28, 2026 Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

It comes after a video went viral showing Kid Rock saluting a pair of U.S. Army attack helicopters as they hovered over his Nashville home. It initially led to the suspension of the pilots involved, though Hegseth almost immediately rescinded the punishment, posting on social media: “No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots.”

The Freedom 250 tour kicks off this week in Texas, running alongside the coinciding Rock the Country festival tour. That tour has already been hitting headlines for the wrong reasons, with artists like Shinedown and Carter Faith dropping off the lineup and some dates being abruptly cancelled, leaving fans in the lurch.