After accusations surrounding the validity of his claims, Kid Trunks takes to Instagram live to clear up the air around his gunshot wound.

Kid Trunks, who was an original member of the Members Only rap group with the late XXXTentacion revealed some truths today that some fans were already accusing him of. The Broward County, Florida rapper came clean on Instagram both on being shot and on having lung cancer, neither of which were true.

“Around the time that I did what I did, I’m not trying to blame or make any excuses up for what I did, what I did was very corny, dumb, stupid and retarded on my behalf, and I can admit that as a man,” he began in the livestream. “First of all, I do wanna apologize for what I said about me getting shot. I did not get shot. I had a seizure in the hospital and I had the COVID mask over my face and I was straining myself. You know, they have a metal string in the COVID mask and it popped out and I cut myself in the chin.”

Trunks continued, “I wasn’t thinking, and not just that, I also have a very bad drug addiction, and that leads me to do very impulsive things. I felt that my career was going down. I felt like I wasn’t getting as much love as I used to be. They say clout is a hell of a drug, but drug is a hell of a drug. I felt that me lying about getting shot would work on my behalf, which it didn’t. And honestly, that was probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever fucking done. Yes, I was clout-chasing, I will admit that.”

“About the cancerous shit, I have an abscess growing in my chest and in the back of my brain that is cancerous,” he continued. “The one thing I did lie about is having lung cancer. I don’t have lung cancer, I have a cancerous abscess growing in my chest and in the back of my brain. But I do not have lung cancer. I was just off the drugs. I got my phone at the wrong time. You guys don’t have to believe me if you don’t want to. I’ve been capping a lot due to me just overdoing myself.”

Kid Trunks finished with an apology, “Like I’m saying, I’m not trying to make excuses for myself. I’m not trying to seek any sympathy right now, but I am going through a lot mentally, spiritually, physically. I’ll just be real with y’all, I apologize for lying about getting shot. I apologize for lying about having lung cancer. I also apologize for making my friends, my family and my fans look bad. I just really wanna apologize from the bottom of my heart.”