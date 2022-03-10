Machine Gun Kelly has clapped back at a TikTok video claiming he uses the kill switch on his Machine Gun Kelly Signature Shecter electric guitar.

TikTok user Gunnar DüGrey, who works at Guitar Center, made the video earlier this week:

@gunnar_dugrey Machine Gun Kelly EXPOSED JK ProbablyJustACoincidence FYP MachineGunKelly MGK Guitar GuitarDrama Exposed MGKExposed ♬ original sound – Gunnar DüGrey

“Today we got a new guitar in, the Machine Gun Kelly Signature Schecter,” DüGrey began.

“This guitar has a pretty interesting feature; it’s called a kill switch for those of you who don’t know – you flip this in the down position, it cuts off all the volume, making it completely silent.”

He then showed a series of photos of MGK using the guitar in his live performances, apparently with the kill switch ‘engaged’.

Machine Gun Kelly – AKA Colson Baker – responded to the video today.

“I only play my guitar live,” he says in the video, after showing the switch can be “reverse engineered”.

“Yeah it’s down because that’s when it’s on,” Baker says, demonstrating.

“When it’s up, that’s when it’s off.”

The rapper-turned-rocker added: “You’re wearing a Liquid Death hat, and I’m also a part owner in that company. So, you’re promoting me while hating on me,” pointing out the logo on DüGrey’s cap.

Watch the video in full here:

DüGrey swiftly made a follow-up video, which was just as swiftly deleted.

“I was wrong, and I’m happy to admit that,” he said, according to Billboard.

“Usually toggle switches […] you have to completely rewire them to switch them, there’s no spinning. So, I just didn’t consider that and that’s on me.”

He went on to cite his other mistake as “not really knowing anything” about Baker, and “not really listening to any of his music” before posting the original video.

“Because I think if I had heard this, let’s just say there’s no doubt in my mind that that was an authentic MGK live solo that wasn’t piped in from anyone backstage or through the mains, anything like that,” he said.

He offered a “formal apology” to Baker, before adding: “Maybe we can do a shred battle or a collab or something like that if you don’t totally hate me. I think that would be a lot of fun.”