An old video has resurfaced of a 23-year-old MGK making some seriously creepy remarks about Kendall Jenner when she was 17 years old.

The video in question was an interview that took place in 2013 with Fuse and saw the interviewer ask Machine Gun Kelly who his first celebrity crush was.

“I don’t care who my first celebrity crush was ’cause right now it’s Kendall Jenner. God damn I’ve said that so many motherfucking times, I hope that I’m snagging that. Don’t let me move to LA. Oof, I’m finding her,” MGK replied.

Jenner was 17 at the time, and the interviewer asked MGK if he was counting the days until the model turned 18. In America the legal age of sexual consent is 18.

MGK replied saying he’s “not waiting til she’s 18.”

He added: “I’ll go now,” he says. “I’m 23 dog I’m not like a creepy age you know. I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity, there is no limits right there.”

Unfortunately, MGK didn’t stop there, either. He continued to speak about the 17-year-old in a very derogatory way. “I don’t care. Say what you want man. If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked and you’re 50, you’re going,” he said.

Although the clip is nine years old, it’s recently resurfaced on Twitter, and has understandably been met with a lot of backlash.

“Repulsive – he thinks because he is famous he can mess with kids,” commented one user.

“He was creepin on Eminem’s daughter too. That’s why Eminem called him out in a song & that’s what started that rap feud,” said another.

Eminem and MGK have been locked in a bitter feud ever since 2012, and was sparked by MGK’s tweet where he wrote that Eminem’s then-16-year-old daughter, Hailie, is “hot as fuck.”

