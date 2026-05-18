Killswitch Engage are returning to Australia and New Zealand this year.

The legends of modern heavy music have announced a new tour kicking off at Auckland’s Powerstation on October 31st, before making its way to Wellington’s Meow Nui, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Wollongong’s Waves, Melbourne’s Forum, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, and Fremantle’s Metro in November.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Thursday, May 21st. A Spotify presale will run from 10am on Tuesday, May 19th followed by a promoter presale at 10am on Wednesday, May 20th. All times are AEST.

Bringing more than two decades of genre-defying metal to the stage, the headline shows mark Killswitch Engage’s biggest in the region to date. They’ll be joined across the tour by British heavyweights Sylosis.

The Western Massachusetts group helped redraw the map for modern metal in the early 2000’s, fusing blistering European‑inspired guitar work, East Coast hardcore energy and emotionally charged, uplifting lyrics into a sound that changed the game for a generation of bands and fans.

Across their landmark career, they’ve earned three Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance, multiple Gold and Platinum records, billions of streams and forged a reputation as one of the most powerful live acts in heavy music.

From classic albums like Alive Or Just Breathing, The End of Heartache and As Daylight Dies through to chart‑topping releases Disarm the Descent, Incarnate and 2019’s Atonement, they’ve consistently raised the bar while packing out venues and festival main stages around the world.

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The Australian and New Zealand tour comes fresh off the release of their latest album This Consequence, which featured blockbuster single “I believe” – their biggest radio hit of their career.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Saturday, October 31st

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Sunday, November 1st

Meow Nui, Wellington NZ

Tuesday, November 3rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, November 6th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, November 7th

Waves, Wollongong NSW

Tuesday, November 10th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, November 12th

Hindley St, Adelaide SA

Saturday, November 14th

Metro Fremantle, Perth WA