Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam D. has opened up about the band’s experience in opening for metal legends like Iron Maiden and Metallica while having to deal with their disgruntled fans.

In a recent appearance on The NFR Podcast, Adam was asked by the host to clarify comments he previously made about Killswitch Engage going on tour with Iron Maiden in regards to the rockers’ dedicated fanbase.

“I was listening to one of the things, you were talking about the Iron Maiden tour, ‘Yeah, it was a great tour, but those people are there for Iron Maiden, they don’t give a fuck about the opener,'” the interviewer noted.

Adam replied: “Some of those shows were fucking brutal, soulless moments of my life. Obviously, the Iron Maiden camp, they’re all amazing, they’re wonderful people, just beautiful people.

“We had the best time off stage, but on stage, there were shows with people arms crossed, frowning like, ‘Hurry the fuck up, I’m here for Maiden!’

“Like, ‘Jesus, dude, we have like a 30-minute set and we’ll get the fuck out of here, just calm down – come on, people. They asked us to be here. [Laughs] It was their idea, don’t shoot the messenger – God!'”

He added that when Killswitch Engage toured with rock legends Metallica, they again had to deal with concertgoers who weren’t interested in hearing anything but the ‘Enter Sandman’ hitmakers.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“When we were on tour with Metallica – fucking best guys, dream come true, I’m sure for you too, but some of those shows, fucking dudes looking at their watches, rolling their eyes.”

“Yeah, and nowadays, you just have the whole front row of just people on their phones, just like, ‘Oh, goddamnit, I’m going to shop at Walmart and Target right now, let me know when you’re done.’ Oh, God…

“It’s the weird side of being a touring musician and doing large shows, I’m sure people who aren’t in bands don’t think about that stuff.”

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘The Signal Fire’ by Killswitch Engage: